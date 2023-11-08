SI closed after man posts pics in cop vest

Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Bogura's Dhunat Police Station was closed yesterday in connection with a local man posting photos of himself wearing a bulletproof police vest on social media recently.

Swechchhasebak League leader Sajedul Islam Shagor, 27, posted photos of himself wearing the vest on social media, which went viral.

The SI was attached to the Bogura Police Lines after verifying claims of duty negligence, Rabiul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, told our local correspondent.

SI Shahidul told The Daily Star, "On October 31, noon, during the BNP blockade, we were on duty at the Sonahata area. Around 1:00pm, when we were having lunch, Sajedul Islam came to our police box and took a bulletproof vest from the table.

"Sajedul wore the vest and took photos. Later, he posted them on his Facebook account, and it went viral," he said.

"I was closed as I was in charge of the police box," he added.