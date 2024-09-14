Shrine comes under attack in Gazipur

Vandalism went on for an hour

The Shah Sufi Fasih Paglar Mazar was attacked and vandalised in Gazipur's Porabari area yesterday afternoon.

Nearly 100 people went to the shrine on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 3:00pm and carried out the attack. The vandalism continued for an hour, said witnesses.

The attackers barred ordinary people, including journalists, from taking pictures and videos.

They alleged that the devotees of the shrine organised dance and music programmes, and they also used to smuggle drugs from the shrine. Besides, the devotees collected a huge amount of money as toll from the people on the highway in the name of the shrine, they said.

The attackers demanded that the shrine be demolished and a mosque be built in the area.

Zakir Hossain, a local involved in the shrine's management, said drugs were prohibited there and so they strongly protest the attack.

There is an orphanage on the shrine's premises, he said.

Only helpless people were assisted with the money raised by the shrine, Zakir said.

Langta Kabir, head of the shrine, said, "I'm leaving the shrine as it has been vandalised."

He was seen leaving the place along with three other people.

Mustafizur Rahman, OC of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, said he heard that the shrine was vandalised.

Teams of army and Rapid Action Battalion reached the scene around 4:30pm.