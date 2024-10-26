Show proof for claims on police deaths

Urges CA press wing

Some news outlets and people are deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of police personnel killed during the July-August student-led uprising, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement yesterday.

"We have noticed that some news outlets and also some people have been deliberately spreading lies and misinformation on the number of policemen who were killed during the July-August student-led uprising," it read.

According to the Police Headquarters, 44 police personnel lost their lives in the student-led movement, a figure backed by a list of those killed, published by the department.

The statement emphasised that the police department maintains a meticulous record of officers and constables injured or killed in protests or violent incidents.

The Press Wing requested anyone claiming a higher death toll to provide verifiable evidence to support their assertions.