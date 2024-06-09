Shots fired, man abducted in Motijheel

A person was allegedly abducted and shots were fired over a land dispute near Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel this afternoon.

A dispute over a piece of land between Mohiuddin and Md Raju has been going on for a long time, said Rasel Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Motijheel Police Station.

According to police sources, the incident has been caught in multiple CCTV footage. In one footage, it could be seen that a white sedan stopped in front of a shop and a group of people came out and assaulted a person standing on the curb and forced him into the vehicle. Another footage shows a man running behind the car with a gun in hand.

The inspector said one party was constructing a building on the disputed property. When the opposing party arrived at the scene and attempted to obstruct construction work, blank shots were fired.

Police sources said the pistol used in the incident was licensed to Raju.

One person has been detained in this connection and is being interrogated, according to police sources.

Regarding the kidnapping allegations, the inspector said it was not immediately clear who was kidnapped.

An investigation is ongoing, he said.