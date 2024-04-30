Shopkeeper stabbed dead in Munshiganj; one arrested

A shopkeeper was stabbed to death in Mirkadim municipality of Munshiganj early today.

Deceased Mosharraf Molla, 55, was a resident of Kagojipara area under the municipality area.

Police arrested Mohammad Rubel, younger brother of Mohammad Sohel, the councillor of ward-7 of the Mirkadim municipality.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Thander Khairul Hasan said, "Rubel was arrested soon after the incident."

The knife, which was used in the murder, was also recovered, the police official said.

According to police and locals, Rubel went to the victim's shop around 1:30am and asked for a packet of chips and cigarettes and said he would pay later.

When Mosharraf refused to do so, Rubel dragged him out of the shop and stabbed him, they said.

Later, locals rescued and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital where doctor declared him dead, our local correspondent reports.

Md Kalam Pradhan, a physician and in-charge of the emergency department at Munshiganj General Hospital, said, "Mosharraf succumbed to his injuries before he was brought to the hospital. There were stab marks in different parts of his body."

The police official, Khairul Hassan, said the body was sent to the morgue of Munshiganj General Hospital.