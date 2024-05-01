Shopkeeper stabbed dead

A shopkeeper was stabbed to death over a trivial matter in Mirkadim municipality of Munshiganj early yesterday.

Mosharraf Molla, 55, was a resident of Kagojipara area under the municipality.

In connection to the murder, police arrested Md Rubel, younger brother of Mohammad Sohel, the councillor of ward-7 of the Mirkadim municipality.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Thander Khairul Hasan said, "Rubel was arrested soon after the incident and the knife, which was used in the murder, was also recovered."

According to police and locals, Rubel went to the victim's shop around 1:30am and asked for a packet of chips and some cigarettes, saying he would pay later. When Mosharraf refused, Rubel dragged him out of the shop and stabbed him.

Later, locals took him to Munshiganj General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His body was sent to the morgue at Munshiganj General Hospital.