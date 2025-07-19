Shopkeeper sent to jail over attempted rape in Netrokona

A Netrokona court today sent a 19-year-old man to jail on charges of attempting to rape a 10-year-old madrasa girl in the district's Kalmakanda upazila.

Police arrested the accused, Shakil Mia, last night, said Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station.

Around 5:30pm today, he was produced before a judicial magistrate's court after the girl's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the Kalmakanda Police Station.

The court later sent Shakil to jail, said Netrokona Court Inspector Md Mofiz Uddin Sheikh.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred around 9:00am yesterday when the victim went to a village shop to buy a mobile recharge card.

At that time, as no one was around, shopkeeper Shakil forcefully covered the girl's mouth and dragged her inside the shop and tried to rape her.

However, the girl managed to break free and run out of the shop.

Returning home, she told her mother about the incident.

Her mother informed the rest of the family, who then reported the matter to the police.

Upon receiving information, Kalmakanda police arrested the accused last night, said OC Lutfor Rahman.

After the preliminary investigation, he was shown as arrested and produced before court, where the court ordered his detention in jail, added the police official.