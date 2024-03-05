Shooting at Sirajganj medical: Students demand punishment of teacher

Case filed against the accused teacher

Students of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj today demonstrated on the college campus demanding punishment for a teacher who shot and injured a student during a viva at the college yesterday.

Witnesses said the angry students brought out a protest procession on the college campus this morning demanding the punishment of the teacher, Rayhan Sharif, reports our Pabna correspondent.

However, the victim Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, is now receiving treatment at the college hospital with a bullet wound in his right thigh.

The victim's family and police have filed two cases and the teacher remains in police custody.

Talking to the correspondent, some students said despite the frequent carrying of firearms on the college campus, the authorities did not take any action against Rayhan Sharif.

"We have come here to be a doctor. We have never imagined such we would have to witness such criminal activity on the college campus," said Md Masum, a third-year student at the college.

"We feel insecurity on the campus now," said the student.

Meanwhile, the college authority said they have no specific allegation against the teacher.

"We are aware of that [carrying firearms] but we did not receive any specific allegation against him," said Principal Amirul Hasan Chowdhury of the medical college explaining why the institution didn't take action against Rayhan Sharif.

Arifur Rahman Mondol, superintendent of police in Sirajganj, said police haven't been informed about the teacher's firearm carrying habit.

Police seized two foreign made pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, and 12 machetes from the teacher's possession, he added.

Photo: Collected

"After primary investigation, we came to know that these are illegal firearms. We are investigating more," the SP added.

Earlier, two cases were filed with Sirajganj Sadar police station last night on behalf of the victim's family and police.

Officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Md Sirajul Islam said Md Abdulla Al Amin, father of Arafat Tomal, has filed a case with Sirajganj Sadar police station accusing the teacher Rayhan.

Meanwhile, police filed another case accusing him of possessing illegal firearms and ammunition, he said.