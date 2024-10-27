Shooting Jubo Dal leader: Barrister Sumon sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, to jail in a case filed over shooting a Jubo Dal leader, Ridoy Mia, in Dhaka's Mirpur area during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the order after police produced him before court on completion of his five-day remand and sought his confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

On October 22, Sumon was placed on remand hours after he was arrested in Mirpur.

The case, filed by Ridoy on September 23 with Mirpur Model Police Station, named 50 individuals, including Sumon and several senior Awami League leaders.

Sumon was elected as an independent MP for Habiganj-4 in the last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.