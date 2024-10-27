Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:55 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Shooting Jubo Dal leader: Barrister Sumon sent to jail after remand

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:50 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:55 PM
Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon

A Dhaka court today sent Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, to jail in a case filed over shooting a Jubo Dal leader, Ridoy Mia, in Dhaka's Mirpur area during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the order after police produced him before court on completion of his five-day remand and sought his confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On October 22, Sumon was placed on remand hours after he was arrested in Mirpur.

The case, filed by Ridoy on September 23 with Mirpur Model Police Station, named 50 individuals, including Sumon and several senior Awami League leaders.

Sumon was elected as an independent MP for Habiganj-4 in the last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

কোনো রকম হঠকারী সিদ্ধান্ত নয়: রাষ্ট্রপতিকে অপসারণ প্রশ্নে মির্জা ফখরুল

‘অতি দ্রুত নির্বাচনকেন্দ্রীক সংস্কার করে নিরপেক্ষ নির্বাচন করা প্রয়োজন। একমাত্র সেটাই সব সংকট নিরসন করতে পারে।’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|চট্টগ্রাম

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে চবি ছাত্র হত্যা: মামলার বাদীকে নিয়ে নানা অভিযোগ, বিচার নিয়ে সংশয়

৪৪ মিনিট আগে