Shomi Kaiser sent on remand in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today placed actress Shomi Kaiser on a three-day remand in a case filed for an attempt to kill trader Ishtiaque Mahmud in front of Azampur Habibullah High School during quota reform movement on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Mritunjoy Pandit Mithun, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, produced her with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the prayer, SI Mritunjoy said Shomi Kaiser was directly involved with the incident. Moreover, she financed directly and indirectly to foil the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement. So she needs to be remanded to find out the sources of money and identify the bank accounts from where she financed.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that she was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass her.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and allowed police to take her into custody for questioning about the incident.

Claiming herself innocent, Shomi told the court, "I was at Banani during the time of occurrence. I didn't make any comment about late President Ziaur Rahman. I also demanded fair investigation into the inactive internet service. So the charges brought against me are false and fabricated."

According to the case statement, Ishtiaque took part in the quota reform movement on July 18 in front of Azampur Habibullah High School where he was shot. Later he took treatment at Evercare Hospital.

On September 29, he filed a case against 126 people, including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, with Uttara East Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Shomi Kaiser in the capital's Uttara area early today. She was arrested around 12:30am during a drive, Rawnak Jahan, deputy commissioner of the Uttara Division Police, told The Daily Star.

Shomi is the daughter of Bangladeshi novelist, writer and martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser, and writer and former parliamentarian Panna Kaiser.