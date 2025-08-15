Shomi Kaiser freed on bail

She walked out of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur around 11:00pm last night

Actress and entrepreneur Shomi Kaiser has been released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur after securing bail in an attempted murder case.

She walked out of the prison around 11:00pm last night after court documents regarding her bail order arrived, Jail Superintendent Kaolin Nahar told this correspondent this evening.

According to prison sources, the High Court had initially granted her three months' bail on December 8 last year following a petition. However, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court suspended the bail on December 12. Her bail was granted again by a High Court bench last Monday.

Shomi was arrested on November 6 last year from a house in Dhaka's Uttara in connection with an incident during the mass uprising, in which a person was injured.

A case of attempted murder was filed against her at Dhaka's Uttara Purba Police Station.