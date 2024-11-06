‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul acquitted in four DSA cases

A Dhaka tribunal today acquitted Rafiqul Islam Madani, also known as "Shishu Bokta," in four cases filed against him under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The cases, filed in 2021 with Motijheel, Tejgaon, Paltan, and Gazipur's Gacha police stations, alleged that Rafiqul made anti-state remarks, incited religious sentiment, and supported a criminal organisation by threatening law and order.

During today's hearing, Rafiqul, now on bail, was present at the court room.

Judge Nure Alam of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal issued the acquittal order after Rafiqul's lawyer, Shohel Md Fazle Rabbi, filed applications requesting his client's release from the charges.

The lawyer argued that while some witnesses had given their statements, the prosecution failed to produce the remaining witnesses, impeding the completion of the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam acknowledged this gap in producing witnesses before the court.

Following the verdict, the prosecutor told journalists that he "finally got justice" after a lengthy period in detention.

He also said that the charges were "false, fabricated, and vague," claiming the cases were intended to harass him.

Accused Rafiqul was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on April 7, 2021, from his ancestral home in Purbatola, Netrakona.

A total of seven cases were filed against him with different police stations across the country.