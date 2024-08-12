Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:37 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:40 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

‘Shibir cadre’ Nasir released from prison

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:37 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:40 AM
Photo: Collected

Nasir Uddin, also known as "Shibir Nasir", a top-listed criminal by Rab and the police, was released from Chattogram central prison yesterday after 26 years.

He was freed around 7:20pm after bail documents reached the prison, said Md Manjur Hossen, senior jail superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nasir has been accused in 36 cases including murder. Out of these, he was acquitted in 31 cases but convicted in two and served his sentence for those. Currently, three cases against him are under trial in the court. Recently, he was granted bail in these three cases.

Nasir was arrested by the police on April 6, 1998, from a student dormitory at Chattogram College.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের কর্মবিরতি প্রত্যাহার

রোববার রাতে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের সম্মেলন কক্ষে আন্দোলনরত পুলিশ সদস্যদের সঙ্গে বৈঠক করেন স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা ব্রিগেডিয়ার (অব.) সাখাওয়াত হোসেন।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারত-চীনসহ সব দেশের সঙ্গে আন্তরিক সম্পর্ক বজায় রাখতে চাই: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification