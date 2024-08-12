‘Shibir cadre’ Nasir released from prison

Nasir Uddin, also known as "Shibir Nasir", a top-listed criminal by Rab and the police, was released from Chattogram central prison yesterday after 26 years.

He was freed around 7:20pm after bail documents reached the prison, said Md Manjur Hossen, senior jail superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail told The Daily Star.

Nasir has been accused in 36 cases including murder. Out of these, he was acquitted in 31 cases but convicted in two and served his sentence for those. Currently, three cases against him are under trial in the court. Recently, he was granted bail in these three cases.

Nasir was arrested by the police on April 6, 1998, from a student dormitory at Chattogram College.