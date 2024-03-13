Sherpur journalist freed on bail

The Sherpur journalist, who was jailed for six months by a mobile court for alleged misconduct while seeking information from the Nokla UNO's office on March 5, was released on bail yesterday.

Shafiuzzaman Rana, the Nokla correspondent for Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, walked out of Sherpur District Jail in the evening, his wife Bonna Akter told reporters.

Jail Super Mohammad Humayun Kabir Khan also confirmed the development.

Earlier in the day, the court of Sherpur Additional District Magistrate Jebun Nahar granted him bail after hearing the bail prayer, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

The magistrate fixed April 16 for hearing the appeal against the mobile court verdict.

On March 5, the mobile court handed the jail term to the 45-year-old journalist for allegedly misbehaving with two government employees while trying to collect information from the office of Nokla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Ummul Banin. Shafiuzzaman had been behind bars since then.

Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam visited Sherpur to conduct an enquiry into the incident.

Shafiuzzaman's family said the journalist sought information from the UNO office regarding the purchase of computers and laptops under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

On March 7, the Information Commission issued a notification mentioning that the journalist sought information under the RTI Act. It tasked Shahidul with investigating the incident.