Sheikh Hasina among 313 sued over July uprising death

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 312 others have been sued for the death of Parvez Bepary in Dhaka's Badda area during the quota reform movement on July 19 last year.

The victim's father, Md Sabuj Bepary, lodged a complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Joshita Islam in this regard on May 26.

The court recorded the statement of the complainant and ordered the officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station to register it as a regular case.

Former Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are among the accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant said his son, an employee of a furniture shop, took part in the anti discrimination student movement in front of Badda's Suvastu Tower at around 4:00pm on July 19 last year. Later, he was shot and then shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.