Shashi lodge: Sculpture’s broken head still missing

The broken head of the 144-year-old sculpture of Greek Devi Venus installed in front of Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh city has not been recovered, after over a month of the incident.

A group of unruly people broke down the sculpture at Shashi Lodge, an archaeological site on August 5 afternoon and took away the head of the sculpture.

According to the lodge sources the statue, made of white stone, was installed in the middle of a fountain in front of the lodge.

The statue made by an Italian artiste was collected from France.

Field Officer of Department of Archaeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh Division) Sabina Yeasmin, attached to the lodge, said a mob entered into Shashi Lodge premises by breaking open to the door and vandalised the sculpture.

"We recovered parts of the sculpture but its head still remain missing," she said.

After the incident the lodge that also houses Mymensingh Museum was closed for visitors for security reasons and later it was reopened on August 12, said the official.

A general diary was lodged with Kotwali Police Station on August 14 in this regard and they have been trying to recover the stolen head of the sculpture, said Mohammad Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Poet Ali Yusuf, secretary of Sushasoner Jonno Nagarik, Mymensingh city unit, said the lodge and its every item is a part of history of Mymensingh and the country as well.

The attack on the historic sculpture by vested people made them speechless, lamented Ali Yusuf, also a prominent social worker.

Mohammad Rajon, a painter, said the attack on the century-old sculptures is shocking and frustrating.

Bimol Pal, a valiant freedom fighter, said a sculpture is a part of tradition and culture of any country and it is a matter of great regret that the 144-year-old sculpture was broken down at broad day light.

They all demanded recovery of the missing part of the sculpture and to reinstall it.

In 1880, Maharaja Suryakanta Acharya Chowdhury, one of the famous Muktagachha Zamindars, built the lodge after the name of his son Maharaja Shashikanta Acharya Chowdhury, spending 11 lakh. Shashikanta, a man devoted to music, later purchased a musical staircase from France at a cost of Tk 3 lakh and installed it at the lodge to glorify it more.