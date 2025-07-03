Shariatpur youth murder: 5 get death penalty

Among the convicts, two are behind bars while three others are absconding

A Dhaka court today sentenced five men to death for the murder of a Shariatpur youth eight years ago.

Among the convicts, Salmun Sardar and Aminul Sardar are behind bars while Ismail Sardar, Rezaul Sardar and Jewel Sardar are absconding.

Judge Mohammad Halim Ullah Chowdhury of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict, Mizanur Rahman, the tribunal's bench assistant, told The Daily Star.

Twelve other accused -- Mojibur Sardar, Fazlul Sardar, Malek Sardar, Mokhles Sardar, Mahbub Sardar, Tota Sardar, Tipu Sardar alias Parvej Sardar, Salam Sardar, Pavel Sardar, Nurul Haque Sardar, Parul Begum, and Shirin Akter -- were acquitted as the charges against them could not be proven.

The victim, Delwar Hossain Sardar, was a resident of West Charosundi village in Shariatpur Sadar upazila.

According to the case, on July 12, 2017, Delwar and his brother Dulal Sardar were returning home from Subochoni Bazar by auto-rickshaw when the accused intercepted them over previous enmity.

Delwar and his brother were beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon. Delwar later died at the DMCH.

On July 14, Delwar's father, Salam Sardar, filed a murder case with Palong Model Police Station, naming 31 people.

On December 10, 2018, Delwar Hossain, an inspector of the Police Bureau of Investigation in Faridpur, submitted a charge sheet against 18 accused.

During the trial, one accused died. The tribunal recorded testimony from 31 prosecution witnesses before delivering the verdict.