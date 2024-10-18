Shamsher Mobin sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, chairperson of Trinamool BNP, to jail in a case filed over the murder of a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia, in the city's Paltan area on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi passed the order after police produced him before the court, seeking confinement in jail, said a court staffer.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of JCD central committee, filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed persons.

Detectives arrested Shamsher at his home in the capital's Banani DOHS yesterday.

On Wednesday, the former foreign secretary and his wife were allegedly barred from travelling abroad by the immigration police at the Dhaka airport. The cops did not allow the couple to board an international flight without clearance from "top-level" authorities.

Shamsher, 74, who was the BNP vice-chairman, resigned from the party in 2015 citing health reasons.

He joined Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh in 2018 and became the chairperson of Trinamool BNP in September last year.

Trinamool BNP was registered with the Election Commission as a political party ahead of the January 7 national election.