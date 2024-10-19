Shamsher Mobin Chy sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, chairperson of the Trinamool BNP, to jail in a case over the death of a Jubo Dal activist in violence during a BNP rally in Naya Paltan last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi passed the order after police produced him before the judge and sought his confinement, said a court staffer.

Abbas Ali, a former member of the BNP's student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's central committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station on September 14.

The victim, Shamim Mia, was injured in clashes with police during the rally on October 28, 2023. He died the same day.

As many as 704 people, including top leaders of the Awami League and several police officers, along with 12,000 unnamed people, have been accused in the case.

Police detectives arrested Shamsher at his home in the capital's Banani DOHS on Thursday.

His arrest came a day after the Immigration Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital reportedly barred him and his wife from boarding an international flight without clearance from "top-level" authorities.

Shamsher, 74, a former foreign secretary, had worked as a BNP vice-chairman. He resigned from the party in 2015, citing health reasons.

He joined the Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh in 2018 and became the chairperson of the Trinamool BNP in September 2023.

The Trinamool BNP was registered with the Election Commission as a political party ahead of the January 7 national election boycotted by the BNP.