Shakil Ahmed, Farzana Rupa sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor Television, and Farzana Rupa, its principal correspondent, to jail in connection with a case filed over the death of a garment worker Rubel during the student-led protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after police produced the journalist couple before the court, seeking their confinement in jail, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

The couple were produced on completion of a five-day remand, he said.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased Rubel, filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, and 146 others.

The case alleged that the accused were involved in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting on Ring Road in the Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel sustained critical bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries two days later, the case statement said.

Earlier, Shakil and Rupa were initially placed on a four-day remand on August 22 in connection with a separate murder case filed at Uttara East Police Station.

The two were arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on August 21 as they tried to leave the country.

Airport sources said they were trying to take a Turkish Airlines flight to go to France.

In a related case, Anowar Hossain Aynal, a decorator, filed a murder case on August 21 against 39 individuals, including Sheikh Hasina, over the death of his brother Fazlul Karim during protests in Uttara on August 5.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR, but they were arrested as two of the unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television dismissed both Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa from their positions on August 8.