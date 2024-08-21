Shakil Ahmed, Farzana Rupa arrested at Dhaka airport

Former head of news of Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa have been arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka as they tried to leave the country.

"We completed the immigration but they were wanted in cases. A requisition was given by the Detective Branch (DB) against the case, and they were taken to custody from the airport," a high official of the special branch (SB), requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

The reason behind their detention could not be known immediately.

Airport sources said they were trying to take a Turkish Airlines flight to go to France via Turkey.

Although any official comment or details of the case regarding the arrest could not be found, a high official of the Detective Branch (Lalbagh division) of police confirmed the detention to The Daily Star.

However, the case was filed with Uttara East Police Station today.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8. A copy of the order was circulated on social media days later.