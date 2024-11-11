Shajahan, Menon shown arrested over Jubo Dal leader’s death

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:34 PM

Shajahan Khan, Rashed Khan Menon

Former shipping minister Shajahan Khan, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and five others were shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in Dhaka's Paltan area on October 28, 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced them before the court and submitted an application in this regard.

The five others arrestees are former AL lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Golap, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, AL organising secretary Ahmed Hossain, former Nachole upazila vice-chairman Rezaul Karim, and AL activist Kabir Hossain Mithu.

According to the case documents, on October 28, 2023, BNP had organised a rally in Dhaka, and AL, in response, arranged its own rally in the same area.

According to the complaint, AL members, with support from law enforcers, attacked BNP's gathering in Nayapaltan, resulting in Shamim's death on the spot.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal's central committee, filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station, naming 704 individuals, including prominent AL leaders and police officials, and approximately 12,000 unnamed persons, alleging involvement in Shamim's killing.

