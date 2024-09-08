Shajahan Khan sent to jail before completion of remand

A Dhaka court today sent former shipping minister Shajahan Khan to jail due to his illness before completion of his seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in Dhaka during the mass uprising on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider rejected his bail petition and directed the jail authorities to provide him proper treatment as per the Jail Code.

The court passed the order after Khokon Mia, a sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station and also investigation officer, produced the accused before the court.

In the forwarding report, the IO said he took Shajahan Khan in his custody for interrogation about the murder on Friday. But he fell sick during the interrogation. So he produced the accused before the court before the expiry of his seven-day remand in the case.

The inspector also appealed to the court to confine Shajahan in jail until his probe about the murder incident is completed.

While the defence sought bail on grounds that their client has been suffering from different ailments, including heart disease. So his bail should be granted, the defence lawyer added.

Upon hearing, the court rejected his bail and ordered to send him to Dhaka Central in Keraniganj.

Earlier on Friday, Shajahan was put on a seven-day remand in the case after he was produced with a 10-day remand prayer. Shajahan, 75, also an Awami League presidium member, was arrested in Dhanmondi on September 5.

On August 26, Abdul Motin, father of Motaleb, lodged the case with Dhanmondi Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Shajahan and 174 others.

Shajahan is the president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, an umbrella organisation of more than 200 unions of road transport workers across the country.