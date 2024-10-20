Shahriar Kabir placed on two-day remand in case over death of a trader in Jatrabari

A Dhaka court today placed Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of trader Rafiqul Islam in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the anti-discrimination student movement.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Haider Ali passed the order after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

On August 28, Narzia Akter, wife of the victim, filed a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 194 others.

According to the case documents, the victim was shot in front of Monwara Hospital on July 18.

The next day, he died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On September 16, Shahriar was arrested at his Banani home in Dhaka.

On September 17, he was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed with Ramna Model Police Station over the death of house help Liza Akter.