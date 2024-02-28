Sexual Harassment: Viqarunnisa teacher placed on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College on a two-day remand in connection with a case filed over the sexual harassment of a student of the school's Azimpur branch.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi placed math teacher Murad Hossain Sarkar, 48, on remand after investigation officer Fayaz Hossain, a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said a staffer of the court.

Police arrested Murad at his home in Kalabagan area early yesterday.

Meanwhile, the teachers of Viqarunnisa school have been barred from providing private coaching or tuition.

The school made the decision at a meeting and passed an order in this regard yesterday, acting principal Keka Roy Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

Keka said, "The incidents of sexual harassment in our school happened in the teacher's private coaching centres. We need to ensure the safety of our girls."

On Monday, the victim's mother lodged the case with the police station against Murad under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

In the case statement, the complainant stated that her daughter started going to the teacher's private coaching centre in 2023.

On March 10, 2023, Murad kept the victim at the centre after classes, then groped and forcibly kissed her.

He also groped and sexually abused her on several other occasions, read the case statement.

On November 16, 2023, he followed the girl to the prayer room after class and attempted to rape her there, it also said.

When she resisted, he threatened her with expulsion from school and said he would tell everyone and humiliate her parents.

Several complaints were also lodged with the school against the teacher.

The first information report (FIR) added that the school authorities caught the wind of the allegations and called several parents on February 3, 2024.

On Sunday, students of Viqarunnisa's Azimpur branch demonstrated, demanding removal of the teacher and his exemplary punishment.

After receiving the complaints, the school authorities formed a probe committee and Murad was attached to the principal's office on Saturday.