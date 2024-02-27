Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:43 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

'Sexual Harassment': Viqarunnisa teacher Murad remanded

BSS, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:12 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:43 PM
Viqarunnisa teacher remanded

A Dhaka court today placed Murad Hossain Sarkar, a senior teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's Azimpur branch, on a two-day remand in a case filed for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-Al-Farabi passed the order as police produced Murad before the court seeking a seven-day remand.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was arrested from his Kalabagan home early today.

Read more

Sexual Harassment: Viqarunnisa teacher held

The school authorities from an emergency meeting yesterday suspended Murad Hossain Sarkar.

He was withdrawn from his regular duty at the day-shift of the Azimpur branch and was attached to the principal's office after the allegations against him surfaced on February 24.

Related topic:
Viqarunnisa teacher remanded in sexual harassment caseViqarunnisa teacher placed on 2-day remand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification