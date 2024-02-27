'Sexual Harassment': Viqarunnisa teacher Murad remanded

A Dhaka court today placed Murad Hossain Sarkar, a senior teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's Azimpur branch, on a two-day remand in a case filed for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-Al-Farabi passed the order as police produced Murad before the court seeking a seven-day remand.

He was arrested from his Kalabagan home early today.

The school authorities from an emergency meeting yesterday suspended Murad Hossain Sarkar.

He was withdrawn from his regular duty at the day-shift of the Azimpur branch and was attached to the principal's office after the allegations against him surfaced on February 24.