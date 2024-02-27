Sexual Harassment: Viqarunnisa teacher held

Parents of one victim file case; multiple students lodge complaints with school

Murad Hossain Sarkar, a math teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, has been arrested in a case filed over the sexual harassment of a student of the school's Azimpur branch.

Lalbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khandaker Mohammad Helal Uddin told The Daily Star that Murad, 48, was held at his home in Kalabagan around 1:00am today.

The victim's parents yesterday lodged the case with the police station. Other students filed complaints with the school against the teacher.

In the first information report, she stated that her daughter started going to the teacher's private coaching centre in 2023.

On March 10, 2023, Murad kept the seventh grader at the centre after classes, then groped, forcibly kissed her.

He also groped and sexually abused her on several other occasions, the FIR read.

On November 16, 2023, he followed the girl to the prayer room after class and attempted to rape her there, the FIR read. When she resisted, he threatened her with expulsion from school and said he would tell everyone and humiliate her parents.

The FIR added that the school authorities caught the wind of the allegations and called several parents on February 3, 2024. There, the victim told her mother that several of her classmates also faced sexual abuse by Murad.

On Sunday, students of Viqarunnisa's Azimpur branch staged a protest, calling for the dismissal of the teacher and demanding his exemplary punishment.

Following three complaints submitted to the school against Murad, a probe committee was formed and the school attached Murad to the principal's office on Saturday.

The elder sister of another victim told The Daily Star, "He consistently manipulated the students ... . He also cautioned them against disclosing the incidents to anyone with the warning that it would damage their reputation and could result in expulsion."

A parent of another victim, who filed a complaint with the school, told this newspaper, "Murad once hugged my daughter under the pretence of a friendly embrace and touched her inappropriately. When she attempted to pull away, he became angry... ."

"When my daughter disclosed the incident to my eldest daughter, we stopped her from going to the coaching centre and reported the matter to the school principal. We filed a complaint with the principal ... ," she said.

A former student told this correspondent, "Like many others, I wasn't aware that his actions were inappropriate. His gestures made me uneasy and uncomfortable, particularly when he touched my back, stomach, thighs, and chest while checking my notes."

"His abuse continued until I was in eighth grade, and when I realised that he was a predator, I stopped going to his coaching centre and actively avoided him. However, I didn't report it to anyone," she admitted.

When contacted by The Daily Star before his arrest, Murad dismissed the matter, saying that it was a conspiracy against him.

"This complaint is fabricated, and it's being orchestrated by one of the math teachers who also runs a coaching centre. She is manipulating her daughters and their friends into a smear campaign against me, aiming to damage my reputation among my students."