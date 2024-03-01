Sexual Harassment: Police find proof against Viqarunnisa teacher

Police have found preliminary evidence that Murad Hossain Sarkar, a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, sexually harassed a student.

The initial proof was found during his two-day remand, said Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner, during a press briefing at DMP Media Centre yesterday.

The 48-year-old maths teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College was held on Tuesday, a day after the victim's mother filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station.

Several students of the school's Azimpur branch also lodged complaints against Murad with the school.

Murad's laptop and mobile phone were seized for forensic examination.

"The student was sexually abused in November last year. The police have got the preliminary evidence," Mahid said without elaborating.

The victim, who is now a class VIII student, did not disclose the incident for long fearing that if the incident is known, her parents will lose face and she will be expelled from the school.

"Criminal offences never become old. And medical examination is not required to prove sexual harassment. Evidence of crime has to be found through investigation of the circumstances and other things. The police are trying to do that," Mahid said.

Murad often shared dirty jokes with the victim and other students at his private coaching centre.

The victim used to perform dances at school and Murad often told her that he used to watch her dance videos before going to sleep, according to Mahid.

In the first information report of the case, the victim's mother stated that her daughter started going to the teacher's private coaching centre in 2023.

On March 10, 2023, Murad kept her daughter, who was then a student of class VII, at the centre after classes ended. He groped her and forcibly kissed her. He also groped and sexually abused her on several other occasions, the FIR read.

On November 16, 2023, he followed the girl to the prayer room after class and attempted to rape her there, the FIR read.

The school authorities got wind of the allegations and called several parents on February 3 this year.

Following the incident, the teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have been barred from providing private coaching or tuition.