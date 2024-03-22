Sexual harassment: JnU suspends lecturer, relieves dept chairman

Jagannath University yesterday suspended a lecturer following allegations that he sexually harassed a student.

During an emergency syndicate meeting, the JnU authorities decided to suspend Abu Shahed Emon, a lecturer at the film and television department, and relieve Prof Junaid Halim from the department chairman post for not helping the student after she filed a complaint.

Prof Abul Hossain of the social work department has been nominated to replace Prof Junaid, Vice Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim told The Daily Star after the meeting.

"We have also decided to make necessary arrangements for the student to sit for supplementary exams," she added.

In December 2021, the student filed a complaint, saying Emon sexually harassed her.

Since then, she has written to the vice chancellor, UGC chairman and even the president that after filing the complaint, she has been facing retaliation from Prof Junaid and others. They threatened her with expulsion and even life, she said.

On Monday, the JnU student lodged another complaint with the Detective Branch of police against the two teachers.

She said the harassment began in 2019 by Emon. She said she was made to fail her exams in the fourth semester. Instead of taking action, Prof Junaid took the side of the accused and put pressure on her to withdraw the complaint, she said.

The JnU authorities on August 1 sent Emon a notice saying that he was found guilty by a probe committee but no action was taken against him then.

Member of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell and also the Dean of Arts Faculty, Hosne Ara, told reporters, "While probing, we were also harassed… We, along with other members of the probe committee, were threatened over the phone. We even filed a general diary … ."

Earlier, Emon refuted the allegations.

Prof Junaid yesterday refuted the allegation that he put pressure on the student to withdraw the complaint.

He said, "I was asked and instructed by the then vice chancellor to resolve the matter, as it happened in my department. That's why I requested the student and her family to withdraw the complaint."