Wed Jan 3, 2024 12:13 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 12:56 PM

Sexual harassment: DU teacher relieved of academic activities

Fact-finding committee finds proof primarily; DU's anti-sexual harassment to investigate further
The Dhaka University authorities have relieved Prof Nurul Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of all academic activities following an allegation of sexual harassment of a student.

The DU fact-finding committee, which was formed to investigate the sexual harassment allegation against professor Nurul, has found proof primarily.

The decision was made last night as the committee submitted its report to the syndicate meeting, the highest decision-making body of the university. The meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.

Several syndicate members confirmed it to our DU correspondent after the meeting.

According to them, the syndicate decided to charge the anti-sexual harassment cell for further investigation into the incident.

On November 29 last year, a group of DU students padlocked Prof Nurul's room after he was accused of sexual harassment by the female student.

The students then went to meet the VC at his office and submitted a letter to him, urging immediate action in this regard.

