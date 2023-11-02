Seven sued for ‘racing’ inside Bangabandhu tunnel

Seven people have been sued for allegedly racing inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Jahangir Alam, assistant manager of China Communication Construction Company, filed the case with Karnaphuli Police Station last night.

Karnaphuli Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Jahir Hossain said police started an investigation into the incident that took place on October 29.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the private cars were seen racing with each other inside the tunnel.