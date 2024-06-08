Seven hurt in rivals’ attack in Sunamganj

At least seven people, including a defeated chairman candidate of the Madhyanagar Upazila Parishad election in Sunamganj, were allegedly injured in an attack by their rivals yesterday.

The election for the upazila parishad was held on Wednesday. Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan was elected as chairman, defeating his rival candidate Saidur Rahman.

Yesterday afternoon, Saidur was talking to his supporters near his residence at Datiapara village when over 50 followers of Razzak attacked them with sticks and sharp weapons, alleged Saidur. "At least seven people, including me and my son, were injured," he claimed.

Saidur alleged that Razzak's nephew, Azim Mahmud, led the attack.

Both Razzak and Azim denied the allegation, saying that Saidur's supporters had attacked them earlier.

Mohammad Ashan Shah, superintendent of police in Sunamganj, said additional law enforcers were deployed in the area to prevent further violence.