Seven gold bars found at Ctg airport
Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered seven gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram last night.
The gold bars were found in a waste bin inside a toilet near the international arrivals conveyer belt of the airport around 9:20pm, airport director Group Captain Taslim Ahamed told our Chattogram correspondent.
Officials suspected that the gold bars may be smuggled through a flight of Air Arabia.
Taslim Ahamed said the gold bars were handed over to the customs for further legal action.
Comments