Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 12:46 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Seven gold bars found at Ctg airport

Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 12:46 AM Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 12:48 AM
Photo: Collected

Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered seven gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram last night.

The gold bars were found in a waste bin inside a toilet near the international arrivals conveyer belt of the airport around 9:20pm, airport director Group Captain Taslim Ahamed told our Chattogram correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officials suspected that the gold bars may be smuggled through a flight of Air Arabia.

Taslim Ahamed said the gold bars were handed over to the customs for further legal action.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে জাতিসংঘের পূর্নাঙ্গ সদস্য করার সুপারিশ সাধারণ পরিষদের

সাধারণ পরিষদের দুই-তৃতীয়াংশ সদস্য ইতিমধ্যে ফিলিস্তিনকে রাষ্ট্র হিসেবে স্বীকৃতি দিয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উন্নত দেশসহ এমন কোনো দেশ নেই যেখানে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনা হয় না: শাজাহান খান

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification