Seven-day remand sought for Taposh aide over shooting during July uprising

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sought a seven-day remand for Khorshed Alam, a close aide to former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred during the July uprising last year.

According to a CID press release issued by Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan, Khorshed, 48, was arrested at 12:05am early today in the Shukrabad area of Dhaka.

He was produced before the court earlier today.

Investigators say he played a leading role in the assault on protestors on August 4 last year in Jigatola, Dhanmondi, during which demonstrator Abdullah Siddiq was shot and killed.

A murder case was filed on September 19 with Dhanmondi Police Station. The investigation is ongoing under the CID's Dhaka Metro South Division, the release said.

On May 15, Kamal Haidar, another associate of Taposh was arrested in the same case.