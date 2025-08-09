Seven arrested so far over journo Tuhin murder in Gazipur

A total of seven people, including the prime suspect, have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime) Taherul Haque Chauhan confirmed the arrests this morning.

The suspects were arrested last night from the Turag Police Station in Dhaka, Gafargaon in Mymensingh, and various locations in Gazipur city.

Those arrested are prime accused Mizan alias Ketu Mizan; his wife Golapi; Swadhin; Al Amin; Faisal Hasan, 23, of Pabna; Shah Jamal, 32, and Sumon, 26, of Cumilla.

Taherul said, CCTV footage from a local business establishment was collected immediately after the murder, which helped identify those involved. Multiple police teams were then deployed to carry out raids in different areas.

Around 10:00pm yesterday, the Detective Branch (South) of GMP arrested Mizan and his wife from the Bhabanipur area of Gazipur Sadar upazila.

Basan Police later arrested Al Amin, who allegedly took part directly in the killing, from the Turag area around 11:30pm. Swadhin was apprehended in Gazipur city by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

However, the locations where three other accused were arrested could not be known immediately.

Shaheen Khan, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station, said a case over the killing was filed with the station yesterday by the victim's elder brother, Md Selim Mia.