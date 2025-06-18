Seven arrested over Tk 55 lakh robbery in Jashore

Tk 32 lakh recovered

Detectives arrested seven individuals in connection with the alleged robbery of Tk 55 lakh from two officials of mobile financial service Nagad in Jashore's Monirampur upazila.

A team of Detective of Branch of police arrested them from different areas early toady after conducting a drive and recovered Tk 32 lakh out of the looted money, said Imdadul Haque, assistant superintendent of police (Monirampur circle) in Jashore.

Manjurul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jashore DB said, "Operations are underway to recover the remaining amount. But now, we can't say the name of the arrestee for the sake of proper investigation."

Four armed men snatched Tk 55 lakh from two officials of Nagad in Kuyada Jamtola area in Monirampur upazila around 10:45am yesterday.

Rabiul Islam, manager of Nagad's Jashore branch, and Kazi Mominur Islam, an accounts officer, were transporting the funds when the robbery occurred.