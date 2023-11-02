Seven arrested for brandishing weapons

Police yesterday arrested seven young men for brandishing weapons in Rajshahi's Bongram Gangpara area on October 27.

In an overnight drive, the police also seized 12 locally-made weapons from their possession, said Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station.

All the arrestees were between 20 and 21, according to a press release from the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

On Tuesday, police began an investigation when a video went viral on social media showing more than 15 young men brandishing knives, Chinese axes, machetes, and other locally made weapons in public.

The police learned that the video was recorded on October 27 when the youths stabbed one Arafat, 17, of Bongram Gangpara area.

Since then, Arafat has been fighting for his life at the ICU of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The police said the arrests were made against a case filed over the attack.