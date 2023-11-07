Sefat Ullah acquitted in DSA case

A Dhaka court today acquitted Sefat Ullah, alias "Sefuda", a Bangladeshi expatriate in Austria, in a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Julfiker Hayet issued the acquittal order as the complainant didn't appear before it to give his depositions.

The court mentioned that the complainant was summoned repeatedly, but he did not pay heed to the court order. So, the accused was acquitted, said Public Prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim.

The court framed the charges in the case on November 23, 2021.

On April 23, 2019, Dhaka Bar Association lawyer Alim Al Razi Jibon filed the case against Sefat Ullah under sections 25, 29, and 31 of the Digital Security Act with the tribunal.

The court accepted the complainant's statement and directed the counter-terrorism unit of police to investigate and submit a report.

On September 10, 2019, the investigating officer of the case, a sub-inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, submitted a report against Sefuda in the case.

The report said the accused uploaded different videos online, which went viral. He "hurt the religious feelings" of people, it added.