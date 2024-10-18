Sedition cases: Six Palli Bidyut employees remanded

A Dhaka court today placed six officials of Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) on a three-day remand each in connection with two sedition cases filed against them for their alleged role in destabilising the power sector.

The six are Rajon Kumar Das, assistant general manager of Munshiganj PBS; Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, deputy general manager of Nabinagar zonal office of Brahmanbaria PBS; Dipak Kumar Singha, deputy general manager of Cumilla PBS-1; Mohammad Rahat, deputy general manager of Sreepur zonal office of Magura PBS; Monir Hossain, assistant general manager of Netrakona PBS; and Belal Hossain, deputy general manager of Sirajganj PBS-2.

They were arrested in the capital yesterday.

In these cases, the complainant also brought charges of the Cyber Security Act (CSA) against them.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Ashikur Rahman Dewan, an inspector of Khilkhet Police Station, produced them before the court.

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board Director (admin) Arshad Hossain filed the cases with Khilkhet Police Station on October 17, accusing 15 officials of PBS.