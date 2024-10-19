Sedition case: Palli Bidyut Samity’s two more officials remanded

A Dhaka court today placed two more officials of Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) on a two-day remand each in connection with a sedition case filed against them for their alleged role in destabilising the power sector.

They are Ali Hasan Mohammad Ariful Islam, deputy general manager of Bhabaniganj zonal office of Lakshmipur PBS, and SK Sakil Ahmed, assistant general manager of Brahmanbaria PBS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman passed the order after investigation officer Ashikur Rahman Dewan, an inspector of Khilkhet Police Station, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

Ali and Sakil were arrested from Lakshmipur and Brahmanbaria yesterday.

Earlier, another Dhaka yesterday placed six officials of PBS on a three-day remand each in connection with two sedition cases.

In the cases, the complainant also brought the charges of the Cyber Security Act (CSA) along with the sedition.

On October 17, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Director (admin) Arshad Hossain filed the cases with Khilkhet Police Station, accusing 15 officials of PBS.

Of them, 10 officials have been accused in one case while five others have been named as accused in another one.