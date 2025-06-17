Security guard arrested over rape inside Gazipur ATM booth

Police arrested a security guard of an ATM booth last night on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl inside the booth in Sreepur, Gazipur.

The arrest was made at 11:00pm, following an extensive police operation, said Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Mohammad Abdul Barik.

He added that Liton will be produced before the court later in the day today.

According to the case statement filed on Sunday night, Liton raped the girl inside an ATM booth of a private bank after promising her father to help her get a job.

The father, who knew Liton, trusted him and accompanied his daughter to the booth in Mulaid area on Sunday morning.

Liton led the girl into a small room inside the booth, told her and her father that an employer would arrive shortly, and then sent the father home. He then raped the girl.

Later that night, the victim's father filed a case against Liton with Sreepur Police Station.

After the complaint was filed, Liton went into hiding, frequently changing locations to evade arrest. Authorities launched a major operation and used advanced technology to track his movements.

The search led investigators from Bhaluka in Mymensingh district to Ansar Road on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, where he was arrested, the OC said.

"From the moment the case was filed, we prioritised the search for the suspect. Utilising technology and coordinated efforts, we managed to arrest him in a short time."