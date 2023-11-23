Secularism creates environment for equal rights: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today said secularism does not mean any deviation from religion, rather it means cherishing such a spirit, for which an environment is created to ensure equal rights of people of religions.

"Secularism teaches us to pay respect to all. So, we can reiterate our promises towards secularism through creating congenial atmosphere to arrange religious festivals," he said.

The chief justice said this as the chief guest at a meeting on the occasion of Bijoya Punarmilani 2023 organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association Bijoya Punarmilani Parishad (SCBABPP) at SCBA auditorium this afternoon.

He said misinterpretation of religion creates divisions among the people.

"Therefore, we have to build up a humanitarian society for the future generation through making Bangladesh a country of nondiscrimination and communal-harmony, by accepting the humanitarian lessons from religions," the chief justice said.

SCBA President Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir presided over the function where Appellate Division's Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Bangladesh Bar Council's Vice Chairman Syed Rezaur Rahman, among others, spoke.

Judges and lawyers of the SC attended the function.