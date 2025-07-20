Section 144 reimposed in Gopalganj till 8pm

The Gopalganj district administration has reimposed Section 144 from 6:00am to 8:00pm today, following three consecutive days of curfew in the wake of clashes surrounding a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

In a public notice issued around 11:30pm yesterday, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman said the measure was taken to maintain public order and ensure the safety of lives and property, given the prevailing law and order situation.

Earlier yesterday, the curfew had been temporarily lifted from 6:00am to 8:00pm. However, it was reinstated from 8:00pm and remained in effect until 6:00am today.

The district administration said that further decisions regarding restrictions would be taken after assessing the situation in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

Violence broke out across various areas of Gopalganj town on July 16 during the NCP's planned rally, leaving five people dead. The unrest involved clashes, crude bomb explosions, arson attacks, and assaults.

In response, the district magistrate initially imposed Section 144, which was soon followed by a full curfew from 6:00pm that day.

The following day, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury announced an extension of the curfew until Friday evening, during a press briefing at the deputy commissioner's office.

On Friday, the curfew was briefly lifted for three hours -- from 11:00am to 2:00pm -- but later extended again until yesterday morning.

Another extension was declared yesterday evening, imposing curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00am today.