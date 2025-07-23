Secretariat protest: Police file case against 1,200 over attacks, vandalism

Police have filed a case against around 1,200 unidentified individuals in connection with the violent demonstration at the Secretariat yesterday, which led to clashes with law enforcers.

The case was filed yesterday with Shahbagh Police Station on charges of illegal gathering, assault on law enforcers, attempted murder, vandalism of government vehicles, and an attempt to break into the Secretariat compound.

Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed the development to the Daily Star today and said,"We are investigating and conducting drives to arrest the perpetrators."

At least nine police officers were injured during the incident.

The case statement alleges that between 1,000 and 1,200 unidentified students from various colleges and other instigators carried out the demonstration under the "March to Education Ministry" programme, protesting the delayed postponement of the HSC exams following the tragic accident at Milestone School and College.

Initially, the protesters marched towards the education boards and Shikkha Bhaban. However, they later gathered in front of the Secretariat, demanding entry.

As a precaution, authorities shut all gates of the Secretariat.

Despite repeated requests not to enter the compound, the protesters allegedly broke through police barricades and reached the main gate, where they reportedly incited violence, broke into the premises, and attacked members of the police, army personnel, and Ansar forces using sticks, bricks, and other objects.

Several law enforcers were seriously injured in the attack.

The complaint further said that government vehicles were vandalised, and protesters issued threats and attempted to intimidate officials during the incident.

Sub-Inspector Golam Mukti Mahmud of the DMP's Bangladesh Secretariat Security Division filed the case last night. It names unidentified students and what the complaint describes as "opportunistic miscreants".

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman accepted the case today and directed police to submit the investigation report by August 28, according to court sources.

At least 75 people were injured as clashes broke out at the Secretariat between law enforcers and HSC examinees, who were demonstrating for various demands, including the resignation of Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar and the education secretary.

Police and army personnel charged truncheons and fired tear gas canisters as students stormed the Secretariat complex, triggering a chase and counter-chase that lasted for over an hour. Protests also erupted in different parts of the country, with demonstrators blocking key roads for hours.

Their demands also included the publication of a full and accurate list of the deceased and injured in the Milestone jet crash.

The students were protesting the government's delayed response in postponing the HSC exams, despite the tragic jet crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari on Monday.

The government announced the postponement around 3:00am, just hours before the test was to begin on Tuesday. The students said they were angered by the late decision.