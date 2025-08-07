‘Secret meeting’: Police seek remand to quiz Major Sadikul’s wife

Police have sought remand for Sumaiya Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque, to interrogate her over a "secret meeting" of the Awami League and its banned student organisation, Chhatra League, on July 8.

She was sent to court today after being picked up from Mirpur DOHS yesterday evening, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"Investigators will seek her remand to interrogate her," he told The Daily Star.

Major Sadikul Haque, is currently in military custody over his alleged involvement in the same meeting, which took place at a convention centre near the capital's Bashundhara residential area.

At least 27 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police filed a case with Bhatara Police Station on July 13 over the alleged secret training session.