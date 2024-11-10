‘Secret meeting’: 15 AL-affiliated UP members held at Cox’s Bazar hotel

A Cox's Bazar court yesterday sent 15 local union parishad members to jail after they were arrested around midnight from a programme organised at a hotel in the beach town's Kolatoli area.

According to the police, initially, 18 UP members were detained when a large group of them were holding a meeting at a hall room on the fifth floor of the Uni Resort Friday night.

Police later arrested 15 of them for "suspicious activities" under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Confirming the matter, Jasim Uddin, additional superintendent of police, said, "If specific allegations are found against them, further legal action will be taken accordingly."

When they were produced before Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court yesterday afternoon, they were ordered to be sent to jail, said Md Golam Jilani, court inspector.

The UP members who have been sent to jail are local Awami League leaders.

They are Azim Miya, 35, Md Kayes, 42, and Mohammad Ali, 55, of Kauwarkhop; Kamal Hossain, 37, of Garjoniya; Jasim Uddin, 48, and Rubel Jaldas, 33, of Saharbil; Junaid Ahmad, 40, and Irfanur Rahman, 40, of Paschim Bara Bheola; Kafil Uddin Md Jahangir, 46, of Badarkhali; Belal Uddin, 40, and Shafiqur Rahman, 42, of Bamo Bilchari; Abul Kalam, 55, of Konakhali; Nazrul Islam, 35, of Kakhara; Shah Alam, 39, of Teknaf Sadar; and Mohammad Miah, 54, of Chowfaldandi.

According to the meeting participants, the gathering titled the "Role of Root-Level Public Representatives in State Reform, Democracy, and Local Development" was organised by the Bangladesh Union Members' Organisation (Cox's Bazar branch).

Around 70 representatives were attending the meeting when police, along with members of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, stormed into the hall room around 9:00pm and detained 18 of the participants around 12:00am, they added

"The operation was based on information that Awami League-backed UP members were conducting a clandestine meeting. We are now checking whether any of the arresting are facing any criminal charges," said Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faizul Azim.

Zahir Ahmed, member of Teknaf Sadar Union Parishad, who was detained and later released, denied the allegation of holding a clandestine meeting, saying, "If it was supposed to be a secret, we wouldn't organise such a large gathering at a roadside hotel. We're being harassed."

Another attendee, Mohammad Salim from Moheshkhali, who was not picked up, said, "Representatives of all political affiliations were present. I strongly condemn the arrests of our colleagues."