‘Secret AL meeting’: Major’s wife gives confessional statement

Magistrate sends Sumaiya Zafrin to jail after recording testimony

Sumaiya Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque, has given a confessional statement in a case over an alleged "secret meeting" involving members of the Awami League and its banned student wing, Chhatra League.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farznan Haque recorded Zafrin's statement today in her chamber after police brought the accused in and she agreed to testify, according to a court official.

Following the recording, the magistrate ordered Zafrin to be sent to jail. The contents of her statement were not immediately disclosed.

Zafrin was arrested on August 6 from her residence in Mirpur DOHS. The next day, she was placed on a five-day remand in the case, filed with Bhatara Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Her husband, Major Sadikul, remains in military custody over suspected involvement in the same incident.

The case, lodged with Bhatara Police Station on July 13, alleges that a "secret training session" was organised. Police say at least 28 people have been arrested so far in connection with the investigation.