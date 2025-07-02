Second arrest made in Bhola rape case

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-8 arrested another person in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Bhola's Tajumuddin upazila today.

Md Manik, 30, the fifth accused in the case, was arrested from the Elisha Launch Terminal area this afternoon, confirmed Lt Shahriar Rifat Abhi, company commander of Rab-8 Bhola camp.

"The accused had initially fled to Dhaka following the incident. He returned today and was planning to escape to a remote char area. We managed to arrest him by tracking his mobile phone," he said.

So far, two of the accused have been arrested in the case.

However, key suspects such as Md Farid Uddin, the joint general secretary of the upazila unit of BNP's labour wing, and Md Alauddin, a local Jubo Dal leader, remain at large.

The victim's family has accused the local police of negligence and inaction.

The victim's husband told this correspondent, "The main accused are influential. Police are not arresting them despite knowing their whereabouts. We believe they are hiding within Bhola, but due to their political influence, police are not taking action."

When contacted, Tajumuddin Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohabbat Khan denied the allegations.

"We are making every effort to arrest the prime accused. Multiple teams have been deployed and operations are being conducted in remote areas," he said.

Golam Nabi Alamgir, president of BNP's Bhola unit, said, "We condemn the incident. No one is above the law. If anyone from our party is found guilty, they must face justice. A criminal's only identity is being a criminal."

According to the case filed on June 30, a group of miscreants detained Md Rubel and his first wife separately on June 29 at Maulana Kandi village of the upazila .

The attackers allegedly beat up Rubel and confined him, before raping his first wife.

The complaint further alleges that the crime was orchestrated by Rubel's third wife, Jharna Begum.

Police arrested her the same day the case was filed.

Tajumuddin police said the survivor underwent medical tests at Bhola General Hospital the following day.