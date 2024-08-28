Scrapping of caretaker govt: Petition filed for reviewing SC verdict

A petition was filed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday seeking review of its verdict that scrapped the nonparty caretaker government system in May 2011.

Lawyers Sharif Bhuiyan and Tanim Hussain Shawon submitted the review petition on behalf of five eminent citizens, including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, citing some 14 grounds on which the apex court may consider reviewing the judgement.

"We have submitted the review petition against the Appellate Division verdict that revoked the constitution's 13th amendment. We will move the petition before a full bench of this court once it reopens after the upcoming annual vacation," lawyer Sharif told The Daily Star yesterday.

The Appellate and High Court divisions of the SC is scheduled to go into an annual vacation on September 6. They will reopen on October 20.

Citing the review petition, Sharif said the caretaker government system was introduced through political consensus and that is why it became a part of the basic structure of the constitution, which cannot be scrapped.

The Appellate Division verdict cancelling the 13th amendment of the constitution is self-contradictory as the court in its short verdict said that the next two national elections (10th and 11th parliamentary polls) could be held under the caretaker government system, but this was not mentioned in the full judgement, the lawyer said.

Replying to a question, he said if the Appellate Division allows the review petition after holding heading, the caretaker government system will be restored.

Earlier on Sunday, Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam allowed the five citizens to file the review petition.

The chamber judge passed the order after the petitioners filed an application seeking permission to lodge the review petition.

The four other citizens are Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman.

The petitioners in the review petition said that the sole purpose of the 13th Amendment Act was to ensure democracy by ensuring free and fair elections under a nonparty caretaker government which would be in charge for only 90 days, and accordingly, the 13th Amendment became an essential part of the basic structure of the constitution.

They said that right to vote in public elections is a fundamental feature of the constitution, which cannot be curtailed by a judgment of the Appellate Division; and furthermore, free and fair elections are a part of the basic structure of the constitution and democracy. Hence, the impugned SC judgment, which declared the 13th Amendment Act void and ultra vires the constitution, is liable to be reviewed.

The petitioners also argued that direct consequence of the abolition of the nonparty caretaker government system through the impugned judgment was three consecutive failed elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024. This not only destroyed the foundation of democracy, but also led to politicisation and manipulation of the judiciary. Accordingly, the circumstances that have emerged as a result of student-mass revolution leading to overthrowing of the government on August 5, 2024, warrant a review of the impugned judgment to ensure a democratic transition and a peaceful handover of power.

A seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, by a majority view on May 10, 2011, declared the 13th amendment null and void.