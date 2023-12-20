Scrapping of candidacy: Serniabat moves SC to reverse order

Independent candidate for Barishal-5 constituency Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah today filed a petition with the Supreme Court chamber judge seeking to reverse its order that barred him from contesting in the upcoming national election.

Serniabat Sadiq, a former mayor of Barishal city, submitted the petition through his lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan to the Appellate Division of the SC.

According to the petition, Serniabat Sadiq doesn't have dual citizenship, for which the Election Commission cancelled his nomination papers.

It also said the High Court had rightly and legally stayed the EC's decision. Serniabat's lawyer appealed to the SC to direct the EC to allow him to participate in the election.

The petition is likely to be moved before the apex court chamber judge tomorrow.

Yesterday, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order that overturned the EC's decision.

The order came following a petition filed by Zahid Faruque, the AL-nominated candidate from the same constituency, challenging the HC order.